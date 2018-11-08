New Papal Foundation chairman elected

The Papal Foundation has a new chairman: Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston.

O’Malley is replacing Cardinal Donald Wuerl who led the Foundation for eight years.

The Philadelphia-based Papal Foundation gives grants in support of projects and proposals recommended by the Holy See. It has given over $100 million in grants in service to the Church since 1990.

In a statement on his election, O’Malley praised the Foundation’s work.

Its grants have “provided profound improvements” in the lives of families and individuals in under-served areas around the world.

“Churches, education and healthcare programmes, evangelisation and vocation efforts all have been made possible through the extraordinary generosity of the women and men who work closely with the Holy See in providing funding for our brothers and sisters in need,” he said.

Besides his longstanding membership of the Foundation’s board for the past 12 years, O’Malley is president of the Pontifical Council for the Protection of Minors and a member of Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinals.

The Papal Foundation is managed by a three-tiered board of trustees.

American cardinals residing in the US serve as ex officio members, and bishops and elected laity serve as trustees.

Its members are Cardinals O’Malley, Blase Cupich, Daniel DiNardo, Timothy Dolan, Roger Mahony, Adam Maida, Justin Rigali, Joseph Tobin and Donald Wuerl.

