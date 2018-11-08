  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Russian priest lands in Dunedin for world record attempt

Thursday, November 8th, 2018

A Russian priest is in Dunedin to launch a world record rowing attempt.

Fedor Konyukhov aims to become the first person to row the Southern Ocean and around Cape Horn, eventually completing a 27,000-kilometre solo circumnavigation of the world. Continue reading

