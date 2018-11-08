Wellington one of 12 dioceses to lead initiatives for World Day of the Poor

The Archdiocese of Wellington has been invited, among 12 other dioceses from around the world, to take the lead for this year’s celebration of the World Day of the Poor on November 18.

Other dioceses include Manila in the Philippines and Bangui, the Central African Republic, to United States’ Boston and Europe’s Madrid and Paris.

The aim for the World Day of the Poor is to create opportunities for encountering, dialogue and acts of practical assistance.

The Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew, said that this “is an invitation to each parish, community, school organisation and family to consider ways you can reach out to people.”

Activities scheduled for the week include:

A Mass at St Michael’s in Taita, Lower Hutt, at 10.30am on 18 November

Pop-up free stores run by St Vincent de Paul in Wellington and the Hutt Valley on Saturday 17 November and Porirua on 19 November, with free clothing offered alongside hospitality and friendship

At Bishop Viard College on 17 November, Challenge 2000 will host a gathering of social justice workshops, speakers and liturgy with the theme ‘Better Off Together – He Waka Eke Noa’

Parishes sponsoring meals at the Compassion Soup Kitchen

Collecting and distributing meat packs and items for local food banks

Cardinal John says whether people are currently living with poverty or exclusion in any of its forms, or have not yet experienced poverty and exclusion, “the World Day of the Poor is for all of us.

“It is an opportunity as a community to listen and learn from the experiences of people in our communities who are missing out and to reach out to each other.”

