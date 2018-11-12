36% of Kiwi children don’t know the Christmas story, so…

A Bible Society New Zealand (BSNZ) survey conducted by Nielsen in 2015 revealed that 36% of New Zealand Children have never seen, read or heard the story of Jesus’ birth.

BSNZ is hoping to reach these children by giving away 85,000 copies of The Well Good News of Christmas.

This book is part of Bible Society’s Pass It On campaign designed to encourage and equip parents, grandparents and caregivers to pass on their passion for the Bible to the next generation.

The Well Good News of Christmas is written by Welsh author Dai Woolridge. The story is aimed at four to eight-year-olds using child-friendly rhyming language.

Last year, 3,000 copies of this little book were distributed.

“With The Well Good News of Christmas people have a fantastic opportunity to share the good news of Christmas with the children in their communities using a brilliant and funny book, said Stephen Opie, BSNZ Programme Director.

“It’s a story that is still impacting and changing lives today.”

While the book focuses on the events around Jesus’ birth, it also includes a little about creation, and Jesus’ life and ministry.

It is being offered free to churches, BSNZ partner organisations and anyone who wants to share the Bible story of Christmas.

Individuals can order up to five copies, while churches and organisations can order up to 250 copies.

