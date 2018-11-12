Muslim family won’t give up keys to Church of the Holy Sepulcher

A Muslim family holding the keys to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher is resisting community and political pressure to give them up.

Adeeb Joudeh al-Husseini, who says his family was granted the keys in the 12th century, told Al-Monitor there is no reason he should give them up. The key holder says his family’s custodianship dates back to the time of Saladin, the Muslim leader who liberated Jerusalem. Read more

