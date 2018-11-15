  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Blasphemy laws should be repealed

Thursday, November 15th, 2018

Religious freedom advocates are calling for an end to blasphemy laws across the globe.

“Blasphemy laws are a way for governments to deny their citizens – and particularly those of minority religions – the basic human rights to freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression,” the chairman of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom says. Read more

