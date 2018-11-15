Marist St Pat’s rugby players on Black Ferns tour

Wellington rugby club Marist St Pat’s (MSP) two Black Ferns, Monica Tagoa’i and Marcelle Parkes, are on tour with team’s historic tour to the United States and France where they are playing against the US in Chicago and France in Toulon and Grenoble.

The Black Ferns are New Zealand’s senior women’s rugby team and the most dominant team in women’s rugby with Women’s Rugby World Cup titles in 1998, 2002 2006, 2010 and 2017.

They have one of the best winning percentages in international rugby, with victory in close to 90 percent of their Tests.

MSP was honoured to have two players in the team and Rugby Director, Zak Feaunati, presented them with a donation on behalf of the club before they flew out from Wellington. Source: msprugby.co.nz

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.