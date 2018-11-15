  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
New social enterprise café for Whanganui

Thursday, November 15th, 2018

In about a week, Urban Vision’s Whanganui whānau will have a new caffeine scene at The Common Ground Pop-up a new shipping container café at 45 Ridgway Street.

Alongside providing great coffee and a cool atmosphere, the café exists to provide training and employment opportunities to local rangatahi (youth), and profits go back into the local community. Continue reading

