  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Claims alt-right aims to purge LGBTQ from church

Monday, November 19th, 2018

An alt-right group has emerged in the Catholic church that aims to purge it of LGBTQ members.

“We haven’t seen anything like this before,” US Fordham University theologian Jason Steidl says.

“I think they are part of a bigger cultural movement. These people have hitched their wagons to Trump’s presidency, to his tactics.” Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,