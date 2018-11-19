BBC should open thought for the day to non-religious

Humanists in the UK say the BBC should open up Radio 4’s Thought for the Day to non-religious voices.

Humanists UK has campaigned for 16 years to open Thought for the Day.

Last year, the BBCs review of religious and ethics output rejected any change to the format.

The corporation said Thought for the Day and Pause for Thought – a similar item on Radio 2 – would “continue as religious slots in primetime radio, with speakers from a wide range of faiths reflecting on an issue of the day”. Read more

