One in five Kiwis can’t afford Christmas this year

Monday, November 19th, 2018

A new survey has found that more than in five Kiwis can’t afford to celebrate Christmas this year.

The survey, commissioned by the Salvation Army, found when asked to disagree or agree with the statement “I can’t afford to celebrate the festive season”, 23 per cent of respondents agreed. Read more

