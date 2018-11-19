  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

New murder charge for NZ euthanasia advocate

Monday, November 19th, 2018

A New Zealander who was convicted of assisting his mother’s suicide is now facing two charges of murder in South Africa.

In September Sean Davison was charged with murder after helping a quadriplegic friend die.

On Friday he was charged with another killing of a man suffering from motor neuron disease.

Mr Davison is a professor working at the University of Western Cape in Cape Town and has founded a pro-euthanasia group in South Africa. Continue reading

