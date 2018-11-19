  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Pope meets Israeli president

Monday, November 19th, 2018

Pope Francis met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the Vatican last week 15 for a private discussion that included the importance of building greater trust between Israelis and Palestinians.

The Vatican says they spoke about the importance of mutual trust in negotiations “so as to reach an accord respecting the legitimate aspirations of both peoples,”. Read more

