Stephen Colbert: why he returned to Catholicism

Late night USA television host Stephen Colbert is open about his faith but revealed in an interview that he became “convicted of [his] atheism” before returning to Catholicism.

The CBS star told Father James Martin on his Catholic talk show “Faith in Focus” last Thursday night that there was a time in his life he turned away from God.

However, a moment in 1986, when he was 22 years old, changed his mind while walking down the street in Chicago. Continue reading

