Stephen Colbert: why he returned to Catholicism

Monday, November 19th, 2018

Late night USA television host Stephen Colbert is open about his faith but revealed in an interview that he became “convicted of [his] atheism” before returning to Catholicism.

The CBS star told Father James Martin on his Catholic talk show “Faith in Focus” last Thursday night that there was a time in his life he turned away from God.

However, a moment in 1986, when he was 22 years old, changed his mind while walking down the street in Chicago. Continue reading

