Top post goes to Myanmar’s cardinal

Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

Myamnar’s Cardinal Charles Bo has been elected as the new president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC).

The federation’s purpose is to foster among its members solidarity and co-responsibility for the welfare of Church and society in Asia. Read more

