  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

People want married priests and female deacons

Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

Austrian bishop Manfred Scheuer has written to Pope Francis explaining people are calling for married priests and female deacons in the future ordained ministry.

Scheuer told Francis with regards to the Eucharist as the font, center, and summit of the life of the church, three changes are called for. Read more:

 

News category: News Shorts, World.

