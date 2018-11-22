  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop Owen Dolan celebrates 90 years

Thursday, November 22nd, 2018

Bishop Owen Dolan recently celebrated his 90th birthday at a gathering in Palmerston North with fellow Bishops, priests, diocesan staff, parishioners and friends. Bishop Peter Cullinane paid tribute to this ‘great and lovable man’. Continue reading

