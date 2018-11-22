Refugee quota increase puts pressure on mental health provider

Māngere Refugee Centre’s mental health support service is under pressure as it faces an increase in demand and an expected influx in coming years.

While news of the refugee quota increase from 1000 to 1500 in 2020 and the offer to resettle 150 refugees per year from Australian offshore detention has been welcomed by advocates, it has left non-profit NGO Refugees as Survivors New Zealand (RASNZ) facing difficulties planning for the demand. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.