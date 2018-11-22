St Teresa of Calcutta honoured at annual interfaith celebration

This coming Saturday at our Christ the King church in Owairaka, Auckland representatives from eight of the world’s major faiths will come together for the annual interfaith meeting, hosted by Bishop Patrick Dunn, the Catholic bishop of Auckland.

It was begun by a group of friends who are part of an India-New Zealand business association.

They happened to be people of different faiths, including a very committed Catholic.

They approached Bishop Pat to ask if he would be patron and host of just one event nine years ago to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of Saint Teresa of Calcutta (Mother Teresa).

It was so successful that the committee continued to meet and hold gatherings in November every year.

Recently an associated committee was formed in India. Next year special celebrations will be held to mark the 10th anniversary of the Committee.

Invitations are sent to MPs and civic representatives and a number of them usually come along.

During the service, each faith representative goes forward to light a lamp and, at the same time, a passage from their Holy Book is featured on two overhead screens.

Guest speakers are usually people from India (sometimes politicians) who come to Auckland for the annual Indian-New Zealand business dinner hosted by the Indian Newslink newspaper.

The guest speaker this year is the Hon. Todd McClay, former Minister of Trade and MP for Rotorua.

There will also be items by young people, music and a brief address by Bishop Pat.

The gathering lasts about an hour, and there are refreshments in the church foyer to follow.

This interfaith celebration is thought to be the only gathering of its kind in Auckland that represents the world’s major faiths.

The meeting is at 2 pm on Saturday 24 November at Christ The King Catholic Church, 260 Richardson Rd, Mount Roskill.

Source

Supplied: Catholic Diocese of Auckland

Image: indianweekender.co.nz

News category: New Zealand.