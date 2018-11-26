American killed on Indian island was not a missionary

Indian police and church officials say the American killed on an isolated island was trying to convert tribal people to Christianity.

John Allen Chau’s body was found last week on a beach of North Sentinel Island in the Bay of Bengal with arrow wounds.

Dependra Pathak, director general of police of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says he was told that Chau, 27, lived in the U.S. state of Alabama and was “some kind of paramedic.”

“People thought he was a missionary because he had mentioned his position on God and that he was a believer on social media or somewhere online. But in a strict sense he was not a missionary. He was an adventurer. His intention was to meet the aborigines,” Pathak said. Read more

