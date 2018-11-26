  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Indian priest who led nuns’ protest may be disciplined by Church

Monday, November 26th, 2018

An Indian priest faces disciplinary action for supporting nuns’ struggle for justice for a colleague who claims she was raped by a bishop.

Bishop Jacob Manathodath from Kerala has sought an explanation from Father Augustine Vattoly about his involvement in leading a protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,