Research: need for spirituality to be integrated into health system

Monday, November 26th, 2018

Spiritual care must be integrated into health system care plans, policies and training in order to reflect national guidelines and strategies more effectively, according to University of Otago researchers.

In interviews with 24 cancer survivors, their whanau and health workers, the researchers found participants felt as if documentation of their spiritual beliefs had the potential to inform others about their needs and wishes and to foster respect for their choices. Continue reading

