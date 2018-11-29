  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Japanese museum finds early Christian scroll

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

A Japanese museum has found a scroll written by the country’s early Christians.

According to “The Mainichi” newspaper, an inscription on the scroll reads “1592 years since His Birth,”.

This has suggested to historians that this was the year the scroll was created. Carbon dating has dated the scroll as having been created prior to the year 1633. Read more

