Old St Paul’s in Wellington to close for seismic upgrade

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

Old St Paul’s, the site of many historic events in Wellington, will close its doors next year for seismic strengthening.

On Thursday, Heritage New Zealand confirmed the category 1 historic place will close between May and October 2019 in order to carry out the work. Continue reading

