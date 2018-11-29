  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Rising abortion rate for Auckland millennials could be due to high cost of living

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

The high cost of living in Auckland could be a factor in the rising abortion rate for millennials, the abortion supervisory committee head says.

An annual report by the committee has shown the rates of abortion are increasing for Aucklanders aged between 25 and 35 years old for the first time in 12 years. Continue reading

