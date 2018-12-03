  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
800-hour church service saves family from deportation

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

Under Dutch law, police officers are not permitted to enter a church while a religious service is taking place.

So, for more than a month, hundreds of pastors and volunteers from across the Netherlands conducted a non-stop 800-hour church service in support of an Armenian family whose asylum claim has been rejected. Continue reading

