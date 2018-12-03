  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Cardinal rules: no one may demand a pope’s resignation

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

No one has the right to demand a pope’s resignation or launch a formal accusation against a pope, German Cardinal Gerhard Muller says.

Public attacks put into question the church’s credibility, he says. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,