Cardinal rules: no one may demand a pope’s resignation

No one has the right to demand a pope’s resignation or launch a formal accusation against a pope, German Cardinal Gerhard Muller says.
Public attacks put into question the church’s credibility, he says. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Monday, December 3rd, 2018
