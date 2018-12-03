  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Where’s Santa? Nelson locals split on korowai-clad Claus

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

Nelson’s Santa wore a red korowai and graced his sleigh with a microphone and taiaha.

The non-traditional Santa outfit has split Nelsonians, with one little girl remarking, “it’s definitely not Santa”. Continue reading

