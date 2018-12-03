  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Philippines one of the great Catholic nations

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

Pope Francis says Philippines is among the great Catholic nations in the world.
He made the statement in his letter of appointment for Osaka Archbishop Thomas Manyo Cardinal Maeda as his envoy to the upcoming 60th anniversary celebration of the Manila Cathedral. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,