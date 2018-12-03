  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Wellington’s Ethiopian community finally gets own priest

Monday, December 3rd, 2018

It has been 15 years in the making, but Wellington’s Ethiopian community finally has their own priest.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church plays a huge role in the country’s culture and until now services could only be held when a priest from Christchurch and Auckland could visit.

To celebrate their new priest arriving from Ethiopia, the community held a 10-hour-long service on Sunday starting from 3 am. Continue reading

