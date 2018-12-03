Wellington’s Ethiopian community finally gets own priest

It has been 15 years in the making, but Wellington’s Ethiopian community finally has their own priest.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Church plays a huge role in the country’s culture and until now services could only be held when a priest from Christchurch and Auckland could visit.

To celebrate their new priest arriving from Ethiopia, the community held a 10-hour-long service on Sunday starting from 3 am. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.