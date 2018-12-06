Good intentions – wrong outcome for Catholic News Service

The Catholic News Service’s well-intentioned Tweet celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah fell flat when the wrong image was chosen to go with it.

Wishing a “Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate!” the Tweet’s accompanying image shows Roman soldiers carrying the spoils of the war, from the destroyed Temple of Jerusalem.

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in the second century B.C. Read more

