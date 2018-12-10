Einstein’s God letter sells for $4.2m

  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
A 1954 letter written by Albert Einstein and known as the “God letter” because he discussed his thoughts about religion has fetched close to US$2.9 million (NZ$4.2m) at an auction in New York.

The letter, which was sold at Christie’s on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT), was written the year before he died. Continue reading

