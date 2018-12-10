  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Thousands of refugees die or vanish going to US

Monday, December 10th, 2018

Thousands of refugees have died or gone missing along on their way to the US via Mexico.

The Associated Press says the estimated 4,000 Latin American migrants reported missing or dead is likely low as bodies may be lost in the desert, or relatives may not report missing loved ones who were migrating illegally. Read more

