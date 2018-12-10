  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
St Joseph’s in Hāwera celebrates milestone

Monday, December 10th, 2018

St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hāwera was founded in 1875 and is now on its fourth church building.

Its current home, on Victoria Street, opened in 1993 and the congregation will celebrate its 25-year jubilee on December 16. Continue reading

