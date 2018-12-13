Migrants: Global problem needs a global solution

On December 10-11, the United Nations will convened at an intergovernmental conference in Marrakech, Morocco to sign the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), establishing global agreement on a common approach toward international migration.

In 2016, the 193 members of the UN – including New Zealand – agreed unanimously that protecting those who are forced to flee and supporting the countries that shelter them are shared international responsibilities which must be borne equitably and predictably.

In 2017, Pope Francis launched the Share the Journey campaign with Caritas Internationalis to encourage communities worldwide to welcome, protect, promote, and integrate migrants.

“The plight of people forced to flee their homes is something that should concern all of us.

We have a common interest in helping to welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants in an orderly way.

This is a global problem that requires a global solution and the GCM aims to help provide a safer, regular and orderly arrangement for this,” says Julianne Hickey, Director of Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

The GCM sets out 23 objectives for fostering cooperation among all relevant actors on migration.

It aims to set a best practice framework, which is increasingly important for New Zealand’s Pacific reset as the region braces itself for an increase in climate-induced migration and need for community engagement.

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, as one of four organisations approved for the new Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship (CORS) programme, is leading the coordination of a number of Catholic organisations who are supporting a refugee family to settle in New Zealand.

Local communities are keen to welcome refugees and migrants now, and policy decisions to help facilitate this process are welcome and necessary.

More information on our approach to migrants and refugees is available online at www.caritas.org.nz.

