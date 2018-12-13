  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Children’s Commissioner: porn most concerning issue for young people

Thursday, December 13th, 2018

During his two-year reign as the Children’s Commissioner, Andrew Becroft says pornography has been the most concerning issue among young New Zealanders reported to him.

Becroft has welcomed a new report which looks into how and why children in New Zealand view online porn and does so by asking them directly. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,