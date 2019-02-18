Book on Loneliness one of the best in 2018

New Zealand-born author Father Gerald Arbuckle’s most recent book, Loneliness Insights for Healing in a Fragmented World has been included by the Spirituality and Practice website among the 50 best spiritual books of 2018.

Arbuckle is noted scholar in both theology and anthropology. He is the author of many books, the most recent being: Laughing with God: Humor, Culture, and Transformation (2011); Culture, Inculturation, and Theologians: A Postmodern Critique (2010); Humanizing Healthcare Reforms (2013); Catholic Identity or Identities? Refounding Ministries in Chaotic Times (2013); The Francis Factor and the People of God: New Life for the Church (2015).

In announcing the list, Spirituality and Practice notes: “Every year from the more than 300 books we review on this website, we choose the Best Spiritual Books. In addition to 50 adult books, we also include 15 Best Spiritual Children’s Books.

“These are titles that have most impressed and inspired us. Since we only review books that we want to recommend to you for your spiritual journey, this selection actually represents the best of the best.”

Spirituality and Practice is a multi-faith and inter-spiritual website, founded by Frederic and Mary Ann Brussat.

“The site’s name reflects a basic understanding: spirituality and practice are the two places where all the world’s religions and spiritual paths come together. While respecting the differences among traditions, we celebrate what they share in common.”

Launched in 2006, Spirituality & Practice consolidates nearly 50 years of the work of co-directors Frederic and Mary Ann Brussat and their various publications and projects, including Cultural Information Service, Living Room Learning, Values & Visions, and the Spiritual Literacy Project.

In their review the Brussats commented: “We commend the author for bringing such clarity, depth, and daring to the well-worn topic of loneliness!”

