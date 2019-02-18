  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Disaster aid charity steps in to feed south Auckland families

Monday, February 18th, 2019

A charity traditionally associated with disaster relief is helping a south Auckland community with its crisis – food.

From late 2018, the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) has provided Papakura police with emergency food boxes that contain enough food for a family of four to live on for 24 hours. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,