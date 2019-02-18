Rotorua college plans $4m performing arts centre

A $4 million performing arts centre being built at Rotorua’s John Paul College will rival similar centres around the country and fill a void left by the closure of the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

Principal Patrick Walsh said, once completed, the state-of-the-art facility would boast a dance studio, music suite, a drama suite and a “black box”, an unadorned and windowless room for performance. Read more

