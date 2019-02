On Tuesday night, Feb. 19, I will fight in the 89th annual Bengal Bouts boxing tournament put on by the University of Notre Dame’s amateur boxing club.

Three years ago, I was the first priest to fight in the tournament—and lost in a split decision in the heavyweight final.

I consider it an honour to participate again (under the boxing nickname “Priest Mode”), but I am also aware that many people object to anyone, much less a Catholic priest, engaging in what they see as recreational violence. Read more

