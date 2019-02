St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Te Puke has had to close its doors.

An initial earthquake assessment has the building rated “Cathegory E”, the worst possible rating and in the interests of public safety, the church decided to stop using the building.

Churchgoers will still be able to attend Mass, the Anglican vicar, Rev Ruth Dewdney has offered St John the Baptist Church on Saturday at 5pm and at 9am on a Thursday.

