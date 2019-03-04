  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Thousands of migrant children suffer sexual abuse in government custody

Monday, March 4th, 2019

United States federal documents show thousands of migrant children have been exposed to abuse while in government custody.

The U.S. government has received more than 4,500 complaints over the last four years alleging that children who are under government custody because of immigration matters faced sexual abuse. Read more

