Pope says to remember our own faults before correcting others

Catholics must be recognise their own sins and shortcomings when giving correction and guide to others, Pope Francis says.

“So many times, we all know, it is easier or more convenient to discern and condemn the defects and sins of others, without being able to see our own with just as much clarity,” he said before on Sunday.

People want to hide their own defects and even themselves, he said. “The temptation is to be indulgent with one’s self … and hard with others.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.