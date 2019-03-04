  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Vatican astronomer on national tour of NZ

Monday, March 4th, 2019

Internationally acclaimed astronomer and Director of the Vatican Observatory, Br Guy Consolmagno SJ, will visit New Zealand this April with the support of the Catholic Enquiry Centre.

Consolmagno S.J., a leading American research astronomer, is also an internationally renowned speaker, Jesuit and President of the Vatican Observatory Foundation. Continue reading

 

