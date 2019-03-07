  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Church fire spares all the Bibles and crosses

Thursday, March 7th, 2019

A church fire which badly damaged the building spared every bible and cross inside.

The US Fire Department was called to the blaze at Freedom Ministries Church in the US state of Virginia on Sunday.

“Though odds were against us, God was not,” the fire department wrote. Read more

