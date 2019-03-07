The first McDonald’s Filet-o-Fish response to Lent

Nearly one-quarter of McDonald’s Filet-of-Fish sandwich sales take place during Lent when many fast-food customers are abstaining from meat. That’s exactly what the McDonald’s operator who first put the cheese-topped sandwich on his menu had in mind back in 1962.

According to an account in Reader’s Digest, when Cincinnati McDonald’s franchise owner Lou Groen noticed that his heavily Catholic clientele was avoiding his restaurant on Fridays, he suggested to McDonald’s owner Ray Kroc that they add introduce a fish sandwich. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.