Neighbours day Aotearoa celebrates 10 years

Neighbours Day Aotearoa is an annual community-led campaign. This year be the 10th year it has been celebrated.

Its purpose is to encourage everyone around New Zealand to make a special effort to connect with their neighbours.

It will be marked by hundreds of event large and small that will take place between 22nd – 31st March.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa is a collaborative campaign organised and supported by Lifewise, Inspiring Communities, The Mental Health Foundation, Christchurch Methodist Mission, New Zealand Red Cross, Neighbourhood Support New Zealand and Housing New Zealand. Read more

