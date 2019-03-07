  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
National Office for Professional Standards employs private investigators

Thursday, March 7th, 2019

The Catholic Church’s National Office for Professional Standards (NOPS) has called in private investigators to examine historic sexual abuse at a former Dunedin high school.

NOPS director Virginia Noonan would only say when contacted her office took all complaints seriously, and church protocols now required an independent party to investigate such complaints. Continue reading

