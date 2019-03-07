Seriously Surprising Story “a lovely little book”

The Seriously Surprising Story draws children into the biblical story of Easter as they walk in the footsteps of Jesus’ followers on the road to Emmaus.

Acclaimed New Zealand Children’s author Joy Cowley described it as “a lovely little book”.

“It’s warm, it’s happy, it’s the Good News!

“The positive message with the rhythmic text and lively illustrations make it a perfect book for young children. It’s also good news for the child in adults like me,” she said.

This Easter Bible Society is giving away 85,000 copies of The Seriously Surprising Story, the next booklet in their popular children’s series.

Following on the tails of The Well Good News of Christmas and The Super Cool Story of Jesus, these three little books will have reached 285,000 kiwi kids nationwide by the middle of this year.

There they encounter a stranger and talk to him about events in Jerusalem. Just as the disciples were surprised, so children are too when they learn the stranger is Jesus himself!

The Seriously Surprising Story is available online . Individuals can order up to 5 copies at a time while churches can place bulk orders of up to 200 copies for their Easter activities. Copies of the book are also available at some Salvation Army Family Stores.

In addition, there is a poster and an animated version of the book, both available on the website. Other Bible Society Easter resources are also available.

Source

Supplied: New Zealand Bible Society

News category: New Zealand.