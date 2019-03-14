Bishops attack government over corruption

Catholic bishops of Papua New Guinea have attacked the government for failing to take action on corruption. They have also attacked it for what they call its general incompetence. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, March 14th, 2019
Tags: Corruption, Papua New Guinea
